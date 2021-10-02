Coimbatore

Outflow from Mettur dam reduced

The outflow from Mettur dam was reduced to 5,000 cusecs on Friday.

According to officials from the Public Works Department, the water level in the dam was 72.68 ft against a total scale of 120 ft. The stored capacity of water in the dam was 35,046 mcft and the dam received an inflow of 9,018 cusecs of water.

The discharge from the dam to Cauvery river for irrigation in delta region was reduced from 12,000 cusecs to 5,000 cusecs of water from 4.30 p.m. on Friday owing to recent rain. The discharge through East-West canal was maintained at 800 cusecs of water.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 2, 2021 12:03:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/outflow-from-mettur-dam-reduced/article36784532.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY