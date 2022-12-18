Outflow from Mettur dam reduced to 7,000 cusecs

December 18, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Water discharged from Mettur dam for delta irrigation was reduced to 7,000 cusecs on Sunday. The dam’s water level and storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft, respectively. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam stood at 9,600 cusecs, and by 10 a.m., it had reduced to 7,600 cusecs. The water discharged into River Cauvery through the powerhouse tunnel was reduced from 9,000 cusecs to 7,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the east-west bank was maintained at 600 cusecs.

