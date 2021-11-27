Outflow from Mettur dam reduced to 20,000 cusecs

The outflow from Mettur dam was reduced to 20,000 cusecs on Saturday.

According to officials from Public Works Department, at 8 a.m, the water level at the dam remained at 120.10 ft and the stored capacity of water in the dam was 93,630 Mcft. The dam received an inflow of 22,500 cusecs. 22,000 cusecs was released into River Cauvery river and 500 cusecs through East-West canal.

The outflow from the dam was reduced to 20,000 cusecs by 12.30 p.m.. According to officials, the dam received an inflow of 20,500 cusecs. While 20,000 cusecs of was released into River Cauvery river, 17,000 cusecs through power houses and 3,000 cusecs through Ellis Saddle surplus gates. The discharge through East-West canal was maintained at 500 cusecs.

At Bhavanisagar dam, the water level was 104 ft against a total scale of 105ft at 8 a.m. The stored capacity of water in the dam was 31.95 tmc. The dam received an inflow of 7,815 cusecs and total surplus of 7,800 cusecs was released from the dam. An average rainfall of 1.3 mm was recorded in Erode on Saturday.