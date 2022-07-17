Outflow from Mettur dam  increased to 1.33 lakh cusecs

Water discharged from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur was increased to 1.33 lakh cusecs on Sunday and the water level at the dam was maintained at its full capacity of 120 feet.

The dam reached its full capacity of 120 feet on Saturday morning. After that, the inflow into the dam was discharged completely into the Cauvery.

On Sunday at 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam reduced to 1,24,113 cusecs from Saturday’s inflow of 1,24,674 cusecs and water released into the Cauvery river was maintained at 1.23 lakh cusecs.

By 12.30 p.m., the inflow into the dam increased to 1,27, 327 cusecs and water discharge was increased to 1.33 lakh cusecs. At 4 p.m., the inflow into the dam increased to 1.28 lakhs cusecs and water discharge was maintained at 1.33 lakh cusecs, including 1.10 lakh cusecs through 16-vent surplus sluices and 23,000 cusecs through dam and power tunnel houses. For canal irrigation, 500 cusecs of water is released through East-West canals.