Outflow from Mettur dam increased

Salem

06 December 2021 23:10 IST

The outflow from Mettur dam was increased on Monday and water was released through surplus gates after inflow to the dam increased.

According to officials at Public Works Department, at 8 a.m, the water level at the dam was 120ft and stored capacity was 93,470 mcft. The dam received an inflow of 20,400 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs was released into River Cauvery.

At 9 a.m, the inflow to the dam increased to 25,400 cusecs. 25,000 cusecs of was released from the dam into River Cauvery.

Water level at Bhavanisagar dam

The water level in Bhavanisagar dam continues to be maintained at 104.50 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet on Monday.

At 8 a.m., the inflow into the reservoir was 2,832 cusecs while the discharge was 1,800 cusecs into the River Bhavani and 1,800 cusecs into the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal. The storage was 32.37 tmc ft against the total capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. Rainfall recorded in the area was 3.2 mm.