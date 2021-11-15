Outflow from Mettur dam increased to 40,000 cusecs

Salem

The discharge from Mettur dam was increased to 40,000 cusecs on Monday morning.

According to officials from the Public Works Department, the water level at the dam was 120.10 ft at 4 p.m. Sunday and the dam received an inflow of 40,000 cusecs. Equal amount of water was discharged from the dam into River Cauvery. However, at 10.30 p.m. Sunday, the outflow was reduced to 33,000 cusecs -- 22,000 cusecs was discharged through power houses and 11,000 cusecs released through 16 vents of Ellis Saddle surplus gates.

At 8 a.m Monday, the water level at the dam remained at 120.10ft and the stored capacity was 93,630 mcft. The dam received an inflow of 34,000 cusecs and the outflow to River Cauvery was 33,000 cusecs. At 4 p.m, the inflow to the dam increased to 40,000 cusecs and discharge through canal was increased to 300 cusecs. About 40,000 cusecs was released through power house and surplus gates to River Cauvery .

PWD officials conducted a trial run of Mettur Surplus Water Scheme at Thippampatti power house. Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan is expected to visit the dam on Tuesday and review works under the surplus scheme.