Outflow from Mettur dam drops to 5,000 cusecs

December 03, 2022 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - Salem

Water discharged from Stanley Reservoir in Mettur into River Cauvery reduced to 5,000 cusecs on Saturday. The dam’s water level stood at 118.48 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 91.06 tmc ft, against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam increased to 10,436 cusecs from Friday’s inflow of 9,435 cusecs. By 4 p.m., inflow further increased to 10,656 cusecs. The amount of water discharged into River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel was reduced to 5,000 cusecs from 12,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the east-west bank canals was maintained at 600 cusecs.