Outflow from KRP dam in Krishnagiri increases with spike in inflow

August 04, 2022 17:59 IST

Three shutters of KRP dam was opened for water discharge after the reservoir recorded a sudden spike in the inflow by 6,300 cusecs on Thursday. In its wake, the outflow from the dam was augmented to 8,150 cusecs by afternoon.

The Krishnagiri reservoir recorded an inflow of 3,800 cusecs due to the incessant rains in Karnataka that inturn had led to an increased inflow into Hosur’s Kelavarapalli dam that feeds the KRP reservoir on Thursday morning. But by afternoon, the inflow into the reservoir increased to 6.300 cusecs.

As of Thursday, KRP dam crossed 50.85 ft of its 52 ft total storage capacity. In the wake of the spike in the inflow within a few hours, the outflow from the dam was increased from 2,800 cusecs to 8,150 cusecs.

With the three of the eight shutters of KRP dam partially opened to discharge water into Thenpennai river, flood alert has been sounded along the river flowing through five districts of Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore and Villupuram.

Kelavarapalli dam in Hosur touched 42.15 ft of its total storage level of 44.28 ft on Thursday. The inflow into the dam was 1,370 cusecs and the ouflow was 1,308 cusecs.

Heavy rain was recorded in Hosur all through the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, continuing into the day recording a maximum of 57.6 mm of rainfall. The district recorded varying degrees of rainfall in other parts with Pochampalli and Thally recording 39.2mm and 25 mm respectively. The district recorded an average rainfall of 17.01mm.