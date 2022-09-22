Outfit, faculty seek cancellation of interviews for the posts of librarian and physical director at Periyar University in Salem

Several organisations, including the Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK), and faculty of Periyar University, have urged the university to cancel the interview for the posts of librarian and physical director, which was reportedly conducted without following the norms and 200-point roster system.

In a statement, DVK president Kolathur Mani said that while we are celebrating Social Justice Day, the university that runs in the name of Periyar is trying to do the opposite.

Following the death of the Physical Director and retirement of the librarian in December 2021, Periyar University issued notifications for the two posts. The two posts have already been filled in the general category.

Under the 200-point roster system, these posts are reserved for SC Arunthathiyar, this time. But against social justice, the university decided to fill these posts again in general category, Mr. Mani alleged.

Alleging that Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan was trying to recruit his relative for the librarian post, Mr. Mani said for the post of librarian, a candidate should have 10 years of experience.

The interview is scheduled for these posts on September 25, and on the next day itself, a syndicate meeting has been convened to get approval to avoid legal hindrances for his relative. So, we urge the State Government and the Higher Education Department to interfere in this issue and cancel the interview. A new notification is to be issued and the posts are to be reserved for SC (A), Mr. Mani said.

Faculties at Periyar University said if a notification is issued within six months, all the proceedings will be concluded, including the appointment order for the recruited person. But this current notification was issued 10 months ago.

In the history of the university, none of the interviews were conducted on Sunday, and on the next day of the interview syndicate meeting is convened. All this work is going on allegedly to recruit the VC’s relative, who is working as an assistant professor at the university.

“For an interview, two subject experts, one nominee each of the government, Governor, syndicate and SC/ST category are to be in the panel. Then only call letters are to be sent to the candidates. Till now, the government’s nominee was not announced, but a call letter was sent to the candidates,” an assistant professor of Periyar University alleged.

Denying all the allegations, Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan said that as per norms, we have only scheduled the interviews for the posts. As per my knowledge, there is no time-frame for the notification. Regarding government nominee it is a confidential matter. As the chairman of the syndicate to avoid delay, I convened the meeting on Monday.

“We scheduled the interview on Sunday solely for administrative convenience,” Mr. Jagannathan added.