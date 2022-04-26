Outcome of V-Cs conference to be shared with central, state governments, says T.N. Governor

Governor R.N. Ravi

April 26, 2022 22:29 IST

Governor R.N. Ravi said that the outcome of two-day Vice-Chancellors conference held here will be compiled and shared with the central, state governments and policy makers.

In a press release from the Raj Bhavan, it was said that Mr. Ravi delivered the valedictory address at the conference on Tuesday. “Nation [sic] is confidently marching towards its destiny of becoming Vishwa Guru, by 2047 for which an exhaustive road map is needed. The conference has provided much needed input for the cause. Educationists and intellectuals from Central, State and private universities came together and provided their insights based on their vast experience, wisdom, converged and co-created the blue print of future course of action. It will redefine our future course of action particularly in education and sustainable developments,” he said.

He said that the “enormous human resources and youth power” will be pooled together to “succeed in our mission of becoming a world leader by 2047,” the year where India will be marking 100 years of Independence.

Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho Corporation, said that there was a dire need to “promote Tamil language to reduce developmental gaps and promote equitable development of Tamil Nadu and the nation. It will also impart quality technical training in higher education for the students which will foster their learning and improve their employability,” the press release added.