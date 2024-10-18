Other parties should learn politics from TVK, says its general secretary

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary N. Anand on Friday said that other parties should learn politics from TVK cadres.

He was speaking at a training session on politics and seminar for the TVK functionaries and cadres held at a marriage hall at Attur in the district.

Mr. Anand presided over the function and senior journalist K. Ayyanathan and others explained about the political happenings and history of Tamil Nadu politics.

Mr. Anand said that Vijay fan’s club has now changed into a political party. Due to the hard work of the TVK president Vijay, the party’s flag is now found in every place. Cadres should get blessings from their parents and not fall on the feet of anybody. Many are saying whether TVK cadres know politics. But others should learn politics from TVK. Mr. Vijay is the party’s face.

The first public conference of TVK is to be held on October 27 in Vikravandi. Cadres should know the basics of politics. Hence, this training session was arranged by Mr. Vijay, he added.

Mr. Ayyanthan said that every year a political party is started in Tamil Nadu. But there is a need for TVK in the present political scenario. Unsolved issues are abundant in every place. This seminar is the starting point of a long political journey and it will be proved in the TVK conference. Mr. Vijay would not disappoint people of Tamil Nadu, Mr. Ayyanathan added.