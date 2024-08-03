OSR land retrieved from private school in Coimbatore after 36 years

Town planning officials of the Coimbatore Corporation on August 2, 2024, reclaimed 1.17 acres of land from a private school that had encroached it for over 36 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The land, valued at approximately ₹17 crore, had been used by the school as a parking area and playground.

The land in question was designated as open space reservation (OSR) in Astalakshmi Nagar, Ward 94, and was originally intended for a children’s playground. Although the school began using the land unlawfully in 1988, no action was taken until recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a complaint by activist Daniel Jesudass, Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabakaran ordered an investigation into the encroachment.

Despite repeated warnings, the school management refused to vacate the premises.

On Friday, town planning officer S. Kumar and assistant town planning officer Jayalakshmi led the effort to reclaim the land, successfully retrieving it from the school’s control.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.