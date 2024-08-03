OSR land retrieved from private school in Coimbatore after 36 years

Town planning officials of the Coimbatore Corporation on August 2, 2024, reclaimed 1.17 acres of land from a private school that had encroached it for over 36 years.

The land, valued at approximately ₹17 crore, had been used by the school as a parking area and playground.

The land in question was designated as open space reservation (OSR) in Astalakshmi Nagar, Ward 94, and was originally intended for a children’s playground. Although the school began using the land unlawfully in 1988, no action was taken until recently.

Following a complaint by activist Daniel Jesudass, Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabakaran ordered an investigation into the encroachment.

Despite repeated warnings, the school management refused to vacate the premises.

On Friday, town planning officer S. Kumar and assistant town planning officer Jayalakshmi led the effort to reclaim the land, successfully retrieving it from the school’s control.