OSAI raises concern over concrete lining of Noyyal system tanks

Environment organisation OSAI has written to Coimbatore Collector expressing concern over reinforcing tanks in River Noyyal system with concrete. In his letter of September 6, the organisation president K. Kalidasan said under the River Noyyal rejuvenation project, the Public Works Department was removing silt and reinforcing bunds in 18 check dams and 22 tanks.

While removing silt and reinforcing bunds were welcome as they would improve water holding capacity and recharge ground water, use of concrete on bunds was environmentally hazardous.

The move would destroy vegetation on bunds – reeds, grass, trees and shrubs and as a consequence birds like warblers, prinias, bee-eaters, etc. would lose their habitat.

Concrete on bunds would permanently damage the bund eco system, he said and cited the questions raised in Parliament and Assembly to underscore the importance of the issue.

Mr. Kalidasan also said that it was necessary to safeguard wet land ecosystem and suggested strengthening bunds by planting saplings of native species, which with their root system would strengthen the bunds.