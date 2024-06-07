Orthopaedician duped of ₹39.74 lakh by con-caller posing as CBI officer

An orthopaedician running a clinic at Sai Baba Colony was cheated of ₹39.74 lakh by unidentified conmen posing as CBI officials over phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a complaint lodged with the Cyber Crime Police, Dr. Chandrasekaran (70) had stated that he had received a phone call from one person who had identified himself as Anil Yadav, a CBI officer, who had claimed to be investigating a charge that a parcel in the doctor’s name contained banned narcotic substances.

The doctor was asked to submit an explanation at the CBI Office in New Delhi and directed to transfer the amount to a particular bank account, with the assurance that the amount will be returned if the guilt is not proved.

The doctor, after transferring the amount as instructed, realised the farce after visiting the CBI office in New Delhi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.