Orthopaedician duped of ₹39.74 lakh by con-caller posing as CBI officer

Published - June 07, 2024 09:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

An orthopaedician running a clinic at Sai Baba Colony was cheated of ₹39.74 lakh by unidentified conmen posing as CBI officials over phone.

In a complaint lodged with the Cyber Crime Police, Dr. Chandrasekaran (70) had stated that he had received a phone call from one person who had identified himself as Anil Yadav, a CBI officer, who had claimed to be investigating a charge that a parcel in the doctor’s name contained banned narcotic substances.

The doctor was asked to submit an explanation at the CBI Office in New Delhi and directed to transfer the amount to a particular bank account, with the assurance that the amount will be returned if the guilt is not proved.

The doctor, after transferring the amount as instructed, realised the farce after visiting the CBI office in New Delhi.

