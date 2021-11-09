Orthopaedic surgeon from Coimbatore ranks high in global database

Coimbatore

09 November 2021 00:12 IST

S. Rajasekaran of Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore, has been ranked the highest among the orthopaedic surgeons from India in the updated database of over 1.9 lakh top scientists from across the world prepared by the publisher Elsevier.

A release said as many as 1,90,064 global scientists had been listed this year, including 1,425 orthopaedic surgeons.

Among the listed Indian orthopaedic surgeons, Dr. Rajasekaran was the highest ranked at 139, followed by Raju Vaishya of Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, (242) and Rajesh Malhotra of AIIMS, New Delhi (634). Other orthopaedic surgeons from India featured in this database were Anil Jain (640), Mandeep Dhillon (1,233), and Ajay Puri (1,254).

The recently-published database of the top scientists by Elsevier had been curated based on several metrics related to research and publications and only those scientists who had published at least five papers in their career till the end of 2020 had been included. Only 3,353 Indian researchers had figured in this global database in total, the release said.