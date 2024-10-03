ADVERTISEMENT

Orthopaedic conference held in city

Published - October 03, 2024 10:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A one-day conference on “Current Concepts in Total Knee Replacement and AI- Aided Robotic Knee Surgeries” – RAC 2024 (Rex Arthroplasty Conference) was held recently. Over 200 orthopaedic surgeons from around the country, participated in the conference, conducted by the Indian Orthopaedic Association and Tamil Nadu Orthopaedic Association (TNOA).

Dr. Deen Muhammad Ismail, President, TNOA was Chief Guest on the occasion. Other dignitaries present on the occasion included Dr. Thirunarayanan, Secretary, TNOA, Dr. Pari Selvaraj, President, Coimbatore Orthopaedic Society (COS), Dr.C. Rex and Dr.Karthik Selvaraj, Secretary, Coimbatore Orthopaedic Society.

In his address, Dr. Din Mohammad Ismail, said that the conference offered an excellent opportunity for young doctors to learn about the latest techniques. He stated that the conference provided an opportunity for knowledge sharing.

An exhibition of innovative products and services in orthopaedic care was also held concurrently along with the conference.

