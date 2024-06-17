ADVERTISEMENT

Ortho-One launches ‘Halt Sports Injuries’ movement

Published - June 17, 2024 12:13 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Olympic gold-medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra, fifth from left, launching the ‘Halt Sports Injuries’ campaign at ‘The Athletic Knee’ symposium in Coimbatore on Sunday | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Coimbatore-based Ortho-One Orthopaedic Speciality Centre on Sunday launched the ‘Halt Sports Injuries’ movement to sensitise athletes to sports injuries, and educate them on preventing injuries.

Olympic gold-medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra launched the movement at the ‘The Athletic Knee’ symposium, on the last day of Ortho-One Academy Series-4 symposia, held at the Gee Dee Auditorium here.

David V. Rajan, organising chairman of the symposia, said that knee injury was prevalent among athletes in India. About 45% of them experience at least one incidence of knee injury in their career. Repetitive sports injury is another category of injury affecting many athletes. “However, 65% of sports injuries are preventable,” Dr. Rajan said.

Education, prevention strategies, performance enhancement, counselling to children on sports, and pre-participation screening are among the components of the movement. Experts in the field of sports medicine, sports and physiotherapy attended panel discussions on various topics.

I.M. Vijayan, former captain of the Indian Football Team; G.E. Sridharan, former Indian volleyball player; John Gloster, former physiotherapist of the Indian Cricket Team; Herman Liebenberg, strength and conditioning coach; C. Sylendra Babu, former DGP of Tamil Nadu; R. Natarajan IRS; Joel Sundaram, national cyclist; and Muneer Sait, former Indian hockey player, were among the dignitaries.

Organised in collaboration with Sports Science India and Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance, the first two days of the symposia, which began on June 14, was held under the title ‘The Aging Knee’. The Hindu was the media partner.

