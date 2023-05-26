Ortho-One Academy will conduct symposium in Coimbatore on May 27, 28

May 26, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Ortho-One Academy will conduct a symposium here on May 27 and 28 on Rotator Cuff Management.

According to a press release, on Day One, the programme for orthopaedic surgeons will focus on basic to advanced rotator cuff management and the events on Day Two will be prevention and management techniques of overhead athletic injuries and it will be for sports and fitness trainers, coaches, and physiotherapists. The Ortho-One Academy, which is recognised by the International Society of Arthroscopy, Knee Surgery, and Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, will be inaugurated on May 28.