Ortho-One Academy to hold three-day symposium on ‘Aging Knee’ and ‘Athletic Knee’ in Coimbatore from June 14

Ortho-One, an orthopaedic specialty centre in Coimbatore, is organising a three-day symposium on ‘The Aging Knee’ and ‘The Athletic Knee’ here from June 14, 2024.

The symposium on ‘The Aging Knee’, to be held for two days (June 14 and 15) at The Residency Towers in the city, is for general practitioners and orthopaedicians. A series of presentations, workshops and demonstrations by leading orthopaedic surgeons from all over India, will be the highlights of the conference. Individual ‘Best Paper Presentation’ will be awarded with arthroscopy, arthroplasty and rehabilitation fellowships in Ortho-One.

The symposium on ‘The Athletic Knee’ will be held at Gee Dee Auditorium on June 16. Organised in collaboration with Sports Science India (SSI), this symposium will witness a series of panel discussions on a variety of topics including, injury prevention, performance enhancement, post injury rehab, sports nutrition, run analysis, jump analysis, etc. Renowned personalities from the field of sports, including Abhinav Bindra, first Indian Olympic Gold Medallist; I.M Vijayan, Arjuna Awardee, Former Captain-Indian Football Team; Joel Sundaram, National Medallist and Road Cycling Coach, and G. E. Sridharan, Arjuna Awardee and Former Indian Volleyball player, are expected to participate in the event.

Workshops by Strength and Conditioning Coach Herman Liebenberg, University of Free State, South Africa, and John Gloster, former physiotherapist for Indian cricket team, will be key highlights of the event.

Dr. David V. Rajan, organising chair of the symposium, said, “Aging knee is more common than is generally realised. If left untreated, it may cause significant impairment in older people. The purpose of this symposium is to raise knowledge of minimally invasive surgery methods and correct diagnosis of aging knees. Also, Halt Sports Injuries (HSI), an initiative by Ortho-One will be launched during the inauguration of ‘The Athletic Knee’ at Gee Dee Auditorium on June 16.”

Dr. Santosh Sahanand, the organising secretary of the symposium, said “The Athletic Knee’ symposium is targeted towards improving awareness at the grassroot level about simple methods that can be adopted in training to enhance performance across major sports. Tips to jump higher, run faster, using mobile phone videos to analyse biomechanics, selecting the ideal footwear for your sports, etc., are just a few of the many tips that would be shared by experts during the event.” For registration, contact: 95803 71371.

