ORS to be given to 1.45 lakh children from June 12 to 24 in Erode

June 10, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 To treat dehydration caused by diarrhoea, about 1.45 lakh children less than five years of age will be given oral rehydration salt (ORS) from June 12 to 24 in the district. 

A release said that due to dehydration, much liquid drains out of the child’s body and it was essential that the child should be given extra drinks to replace the lost liquid. Most deaths due to diarrhoea are caused by dehydration and are preventable. 

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended the ORS, which is a simple and effective way to treat dehydration caused by diarrhoea. Hence, special camps would be conducted at anganwadis during which 1,45,354 children would be given ORS solutions. Mothers would be explained how to administer ORS if the child had diarrhoea. Zinc tablets would be provided to the children if they are suffering from diarrhoea. 

The release said that parents would be asked to wash their hands before preparing the solution. The release said that the solution would not stop diarrhoea, but prevent the body from drying up.

 

