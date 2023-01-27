Orientation workshop on STEM Robotics Camp in Coimbatore on Jan. 29

January 27, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre is planning to conduct a six-month integrated camp on robotics for students of Class VI-IX under the State’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programme at the Regional Science Centre here next month.

An orientation workshop on these training courses will be held at the centre on Sunday and entry is free, according to a release. The camp will train students in basic electronics, Arduino coding, 3D printing, robotics and drones every Sunday for six months from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. by subject experts. Interested students can register by paying ₹3,500 on the day of the workshop. For details, contact 8667347845.

