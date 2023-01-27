ADVERTISEMENT

Orientation workshop on STEM Robotics Camp in Coimbatore on Jan. 29

January 27, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre is planning to conduct a six-month integrated camp on robotics for students of Class VI-IX under the State’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programme at the Regional Science Centre here next month.

An orientation workshop on these training courses will be held at the centre on Sunday and entry is free, according to a release. The camp will train students in basic electronics, Arduino coding, 3D printing, robotics and drones every Sunday for six months from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. by subject experts. Interested students can register by paying ₹3,500 on the day of the workshop. For details, contact 8667347845.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US