Orientation programme on TNEA in Coimbatore
Computer Society of India, Coimbatore, has organised a free orientation programme on ‘Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2022 Online Counselling Guidelines’ on July 24 at the PSG College of Technology. T. Purushothaman, secretary of TNEA, and P. Narayanasamy, former Dean, College of Engineering, Anna University, will address the students..
