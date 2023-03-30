Orientation programme on girl education held in Krishnagiri

March 30, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

An orientation on the Save the Girl Child – Educate the Girl Child – Beti Bachao, Beti Padao - and the salient features of the district action plan to implement the programme was held at the Collectorate.

The event conceived as an orientation for the various line departments also witnessed the participation of the media. The Muthulakshmi Reddy Education Assurance Scheme of the State government was among the various girl child targeted programmes that would contribute to the goal of the mission.

The dangers to the girl child in backwards districts such as Krishnagiri is the skewed sex ration, where preference for the male child gets manifested in the form of foeticide enabled by illegal sex determination, infant mortality among others.

The approach of the government departments would entail concerted and coordinated action by the line departments to create awareness among the public, adverts and media programmes to underline the importance of the girl child and rid the society of its gender biases; enable multi-disciplinary skill development in girl children across fields including arts and culture, education, science, and employment.

