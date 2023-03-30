HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Orientation programme on girl education held in Krishnagiri

March 30, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
An orientation on the district-level action plan on girl education was held at the Krishnagiri Collectorate on Thursday.

An orientation on the district-level action plan on girl education was held at the Krishnagiri Collectorate on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

An orientation on the Save the Girl Child – Educate the Girl Child – Beti Bachao, Beti Padao - and the salient features of the district action plan to implement the programme was held at the Collectorate.

The event conceived as an orientation for the various line departments also witnessed the participation of the media.  The Muthulakshmi Reddy Education Assurance Scheme of the State government was among the various girl child targeted programmes that would contribute to the goal of the mission.

The dangers to the girl child in backwards districts such as Krishnagiri is the skewed sex ration, where preference for the male child gets manifested in the form of foeticide enabled by illegal sex determination, infant mortality among others.

The approach of the government departments would entail concerted and coordinated action by the line departments to create awareness among the public, adverts and media programmes to underline the importance of the girl child and rid the society of its gender biases; enable multi-disciplinary skill development in girl children across fields including arts and culture, education, science, and employment.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.