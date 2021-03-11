Orientation programme held

Collector and the District Election Officer Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy held an orientation with the returning officers here on the guidelines on acceptance of nominations that is set to commence for the six Assembly constituencies here on Friday.
The nominations will be accepted from March 12 to 19, from 9 a.m to 3 p.m, excluding holidays.
The officer receiving nominations for Thally constituency shall be Assistant Commissioner (Excise), Krishnagiri at Taluk Officer, Denkanikottai; for Hosur, RDO, Hosur will receive the nominations at the RDO’s office; for Bargur, Special Tahsildar, Social Protection Schemes, will receive the nominations at the Taluk Office, Bargur; for Krishnagiri, RDO, Krishnagiri will receive the nominations at the RDO’s Office; for Uthangarai, Adidravidar Welfare Officer will receive nominations at the Taluk Office, Uthangarai; for Vepanapalli, District Civil supplies Officer, will receive the nominations at the Taluk Office in Shoolagiri.
The last date for withdrawal of nominations will be March 22.
The Collector underlined the enforcement of COVID-19 precautions at the time of filing of nominations by the candidates.
Political party candidates are expected to file affidavits on criminal antecedents, and the returning officers were asked to ensure verification before acceptance of the nominations. Candidates shall wear masks at the time of filing of nominations.
