Orientation programme for officers of tiger reserves from southern States held in Coimbatore

May 28, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) conducted a one-day orientation workshop for officers of tiger reserves from southern States at the Tamil Nadu Forest Academy here.

As many as 18 officers from 11 tiger tiger reserves in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana took part in the workshop, which was chaired by N.S. Murali, Inspector General of Forests.

According to the NTCA, a good number of officers at the field level joined tiger reserves in the five States recently. The NTCA felt that an orientation into tiger conservation along with present-day requirements was needed for these officers.

Officials with the Tamil Nadu Forest Department said the workshop aimed at orienting the officers towards smooth functioning of the Project Tiger, NTCA, its guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

ADVERTISEMENT

Field Directors and Deputy Directors from Nagarjunsagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve in Andhra Pradesh; Biligiri Rangaswamy Temple Tiger Reserve, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve and Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka; Parambikulam Tiger Reserve and Periyar Tiger Reserve in Kerala; Anamalai Tiger Reserve, Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve and Srivilliputhur-Megamalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu; and Amrabad Tiger Reserve in Telangana took part in the orientation programme.

Officials added that recent challenges in tiger conservation, SOPs to be followed in the rescue and rehabilitation of ailing or injured tigers, handling of tigers that are involved in negative interactions between humans, and rewilding of orphaned tiger cubs were among topics discussed at the workshop.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.