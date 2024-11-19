ADVERTISEMENT

Orientation programme for journalists held in Coimbatore

Published - November 19, 2024 01:08 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A handbook for journalists being released at the orientation programme organised by the Press Information Bureau in Coimbatore on Monday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Press Information Bureau (PIB), Chennai, of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting organised an orientation programme for journalists and other stakeholders in Coimbatore on Monday.

V. Palanichamy, Director General (in-charge) of PIB South Zone, highlighted the need to disseminate awareness on cyber crimes to the public and role of fact checking in publishing the right information. M. Rajkumar, Protector of Emigrants (PoE) for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, spoke on various efforts being taken by the Ministry of External Affairs and the PoE Chennai to curb illegal job recruitments to foreign countries and modus operandis being followed by illegal recruiters.

P.A. Arun, inspector of Coimbatore city cybercrime station, elaborated various types of cyber crimes and stressed the need to create awareness on cyber safety. P. Sivakumar, vice-president, StartupTN, spoke on various activities being taken up by the agency to promote startups in the State. P. Arun Kumar, Joint Director of PIB Chennai, stressed the importance of fact checking and identifying fake news.

P. Arun Kumar, Joint Director of PIB Chennai, D. Suresh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore city, and S. R. Chandrasekharan, Technical Assistant, Central Bureau of Communication, Coimbatore, spoke.

