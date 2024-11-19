 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Orientation programme for journalists held in Coimbatore

Published - November 19, 2024 01:08 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A handbook for journalists being released at the orientation programme organised by the Press Information Bureau in Coimbatore on Monday. 

A handbook for journalists being released at the orientation programme organised by the Press Information Bureau in Coimbatore on Monday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Press Information Bureau (PIB), Chennai, of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting organised an orientation programme for journalists and other stakeholders in Coimbatore on Monday.

V. Palanichamy, Director General (in-charge) of PIB South Zone, highlighted the need to disseminate awareness on cyber crimes to the public and role of fact checking in publishing the right information. M. Rajkumar, Protector of Emigrants (PoE) for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, spoke on various efforts being taken by the Ministry of External Affairs and the PoE Chennai to curb illegal job recruitments to foreign countries and modus operandis being followed by illegal recruiters.

P.A. Arun, inspector of Coimbatore city cybercrime station, elaborated various types of cyber crimes and stressed the need to create awareness on cyber safety. P. Sivakumar, vice-president, StartupTN, spoke on various activities being taken up by the agency to promote startups in the State. P. Arun Kumar, Joint Director of PIB Chennai, stressed the importance of fact checking and identifying fake news.

P. Arun Kumar, Joint Director of PIB Chennai, D. Suresh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore city, and S. R. Chandrasekharan, Technical Assistant, Central Bureau of Communication, Coimbatore, spoke.

Published - November 19, 2024 01:08 am IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.