Orientation programme for candidates seeking engineering seats

COIMBATORE

15 September 2021 00:17 IST

Computer Society of India will hold a free orientation programme for candidates participating in the engineering admission process. A release from the organisation said it would hold the orientation programme for students participating in the ‘Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) – 2021 Online Counselling Guidelines’ on September 19, between 10.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m.

This time it would hold the programme online, the release said and appealed to interested persons to send their queries to office@csi-cbe.org. Experts participating at the event online would respond to the queries.

