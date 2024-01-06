ADVERTISEMENT

Orientation on the Senior Citizens Maintenance Act held

January 06, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A one-day training programme on the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 was held here for the various stakeholders and implementing officers.

The programme was held for revenue divisional officers, tahsildars, police personnel, health personnel, fire and rescue services, members of the district-level monitoring committee and NGOs, and was held under the aegis of the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment. The orientation also underlined the mandatory registration of senior citizen’s homes and the necessary interventions required for the effective implementation of the Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US