Orientation on the Senior Citizens Maintenance Act held

A one-day training programme on the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 was held here for the various stakeholders and implementing officers.

The programme was held for revenue divisional officers, tahsildars, police personnel, health personnel, fire and rescue services, members of the district-level monitoring committee and NGOs, and was held under the aegis of the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment. The orientation also underlined the mandatory registration of senior citizen’s homes and the necessary interventions required for the effective implementation of the Act.