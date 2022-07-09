Orientation on prevention of human trafficking held in Erode

An orientation on prevention of human trafficking, victim compensation schemes and witness protection programme was held on the District Court Complex premises here on Friday.

Organised jointly by the State Human Rights Commission, District Legal Services Authority and Tamil Nadu Alliance, A. Shanmugapriya, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), inaugurated the training during which she highlighted the salient features of Tamil Nadu Victim Compensation Scheme.

P. Bala Murugan, founding member of Tamil Nadu Alliance explained the current status of human trafficking in India, its causes, legal framework and legislations related to human trafficking in the country. David Sunder Singh, Panel Advocate, State Human Rights Commission, highlighted the role of panel advocates of DLSA in assisting victims of trafficking and salient features of Victim Compensation Scheme and witness protection scheme.

The panel advocates of DLSA, officials from the Department of Social welfare, District Child Protection Unit, Department of Labour, Director of Industrial safety and Health, Department of Health, NGO representatives and para legal volunteers participated in the programme.

Sibija Bensigar, Coordinator, Tamil Nadu Alliance, delivered the welcome address while Jayasree proposed a vote of thanks.