Orientation for local body representatives held

A one-day orientation programme on Panchayati Raj, its role and functions was conducted for the newly elected local body representatives in the district here on Thursday.

The local body elections witnessed new entrants, half of them women, seeking first-term in grassroot governance delivery through village panchayats. In its wake, a programme on the Constitution, the scheme of Panchayati Raj as a Constitutional office, role and powers of gram sabhas among others was conducted.

Newly elected panchayat presidents and vice-presidents were given an overview on the priorities of their offices, including addressing basic amenities.

The orientation was held for 146 panchayat presidents and 146 panchayat vice- president of the panchayat unions of Thally, Kelamangalam, Hosur and Shoolagiri, in Meenakshi Mahal in Hosur while 93 panchayat presidents and 93 panchayat vice- presidents from the panchayat unions of Krishnagiri, Veppanapalli, and Kaveripattinam were given orientation in Krishnagiri. Similarly, training was given to 94 panchayat presidents and 94 vice-presidents of Mathur and Uthangarai.

Earlier, Collector S.Prabhakar inaugurated the orientation programme.

In Salem, the programme was held at Periyar University.

Newly elected panchayat heads from 15 Panchayat Unions - Gengavalli, Thalaivasal, Attur, Veerapandi, Salem, Mecheri, Kolathur, Tharamangalam, Kadayampatti, Sankari, Edappadi, Konganapuram, Omalur, Magudanchavadi and Nengavalli took part.

According to officials, 751 persons including 385 village panchayat presidents and 366 vice-presidents from 385 village panchayats participated.

Addressing at the event, Collector S.A.Raman said that the people had elected them with great faith that through them, development would occur in the village and common requirements of the village would be fulfilled.

Pivotal road

Mr. Raman also said that panchayat heads played a pivotal role in implementing schemes of the State and Central governments.

The elected representatives were trained on the functions of the village panchayats and implementing various projects and schemes in the panchayat. They were also trained in conducting meetings, e-governance and procedures for calling tenders.

On Wednesday, similar training programme was conducted for the elected village panchayat heads from five unions, Panamarathupatti, Ayodhiyapattinam, Vazhapadi, Pethanaikenpalayam and Yercaud.