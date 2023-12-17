Organs of brain-dead youth donated in Erode

December 17, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Erode

Organs of a 20-year-old youth, who was declared brain dead were donated on Sunday.

P. Sugisivam, a resident of Chithalandhur near Tiruchengode in Namakkal district, was a third-year B.E. student at a private college. On Friday evening, a bike hit him while crossing the road to reach his house after getting down from the college bus.

In the accident, Sugisivam sustained head injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Erode. He was referred to the Government Erode Medical College Hospital in Perundurai on Saturday evening. Early Sunday morning, the doctors declared him brain dead.

Following this, the doctors got consent from his family members, and in the afternoon, the doctors harvested the heart, liver, two kidneys, skin, bones, and corneas. The heart was sent to MGM Hospital in Chennai, the liver was sent to KMCH Hospital in Coimbatore, one kidney was sent to Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, another kidney was sent to K.G. Hospital in Coimbatore, skin and bones were sent to Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore, and corneas were sent to Arasan Eye Hospital in Erode.

Hospital dean Valli Sathyamoorthi said that a few months ago, the deceased had told his parents to donate his organs, if anything happened to him. The youth used to donate blood at regular intervals. As a mark of respect to the organ donors, honour walk was introduced in the hospital. Doctors and nurses walk along with the body for five minutes while being shifted to pay respect, she said and added that this was the sixth organ donation in the hospital in the last six months.

“We thank the parents, who are from a rural background, who understood the situation and donated the organs,” Ms. Sathyamoorthi added.

District officials accorded State honours to the mortal remains of the deceased.