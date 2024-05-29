Organs of brain-dead patient harvested at CMCH

The organs of a brain-dead patient at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) were harvested and sent to recipients in different hospitals.

Muniraj (46) of Tiruppur, who was into milk business, was admitted to CMCH a few days ago for an ailment. After he was declared brain dead, his family members accorded their consent to donate his organs. While the liver was sent to a private hospital in Hosur, one kidney and eyes were donated to CMCH, and another kidney was sent to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem.

133 kg banned tobacco products seized, one arrested

Banned tobacco products weighing 133 kg and worth ₹ 2 lakh were seized from a godown in Perur limits by Coimbatore rural police. The police arrested Juharama (43) for stocking the products and had him remanded in judicial custody.