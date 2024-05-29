GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Organs of brain-dead patient harvested at CMCH

Published - May 29, 2024 10:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The organs of a brain-dead patient at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) were harvested and sent to recipients in different hospitals.

Muniraj (46) of Tiruppur, who was into milk business, was admitted to CMCH a few days ago for an ailment. After he was declared brain dead, his family members accorded their consent to donate his organs. While the liver was sent to a private hospital in Hosur, one kidney and eyes were donated to CMCH, and another kidney was sent to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem.

133 kg banned tobacco products seized, one arrested

Banned tobacco products weighing 133 kg and worth ₹ 2 lakh were seized from a godown in Perur limits by Coimbatore rural police. The police arrested Juharama (43) for stocking the products and had him remanded in judicial custody.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.