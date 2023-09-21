HamberMenu
Organs of brain dead man donated to five persons in Coimbatore

September 21, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The heart, kidneys and eyes of a brain dead accident victim V.J. Jijohn (41) were harvested and donated to recipients at Kovai Medical Center and Hospital on Wednesday.

Multi-organ transplant surgeons and team harvested the organs of the man in accordance with the regulations prescribed by the Transplant Authority. While one kidney was transplanted at KMCH, another kidney, heart, and eyes were sent to a private Hospital in Coimbatore.

Nalla G. Palaniswami, chairman, KMCH , thanked the family for giving a new lease of life to five persons.

