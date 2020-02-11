Organs of brain-dead man airlifted

With the coordinated efforts of doctors and police, the heart and lungs of a brain-dead man from the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here were airlifted to Chennai on Monday.

J.Sundar (20), a supervisor at a poultry feed company, suffered a head injury in an accident on Saturday. He was referred to the medical college hospital here. According to Sundar’s parents, he was declared brain dead on Sunday. Doctors said that the heart and lungs were sent to Chennai, liver to a private hospital in Salem, eyes to an eye bank and one kidney to the medical college hospital. Another kidney, bone marrow and skin were donated to hospitals in Coimbatore. Special arrangements were made to transport the organs from the hospital to the airport.

Traffic police said the ambulance reached the airport covering about 23 km in less than 20 minutes.