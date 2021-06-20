Coimbatore

Organs of accident victim transplanted

Eight organs of an accident victim who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Salem was harvested and transplanted to needy patients.

A 27-year-old man working at a private firm near Namakkal suffered severe injuries in a road accident near Rasipuram on June 18 and was admitted to Kauvery Hospital here for treatment. The patient succumbed to injuries on Sunday.

After the patient was declared brain-dead, his family volunteered for organ donation and tissue donation, hospital sources said.

Selvam, Facility Director, Kauvery Hospital said in a release that the patient got married only recently and succumbed to injuries without responding to treatment. He added that through the organ donation, new lease of life was given to eight patients.

According to hospital authorities, eyes, heart, lung, skin, kidneys and liver were harvested from the donor’s body and transported to hospitals in Salem, Chennai and Coimbatore.


