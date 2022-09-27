Organs harvested from accident victim at Dharmapuri medical college hospital

The Hindu Bureau DHARMAPURI
September 27, 2022 19:12 IST

In a first for Dharmapuri medical college hospital, organs were harvested from a 27-year-old accident victim here on Tuesday. The victim, K. Divakar of Thirupathur, met with an accident on the night of September 22. He was admitted to the Thirupathur government hospital, from where he was shifted to the Dharmapuri government medical college hospital the next day.

On September 26, Divakar was declared brain dead. The victim’s family consented to organ donation. A team of doctors from Chennai and Coimbatore conducted investigations and for various medical reasons, the heart and lungs were declared unfit for harvest. A team of doctors led by liver transplant surgeon Dr. Karthik Mathivanan harvested the liver and two kidneys. Dr. Karthik Mathivanan said the organs were sent to K.G. Hospital in Coimbatore.

