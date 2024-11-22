ADVERTISEMENT

Organs harvested from 32-year-old accident victim in Krishnagiri

Published - November 22, 2024 07:21 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The organs of a 32-year-old accident victim were harvested and transferred to four hospitals as per the protocols of the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu, here at the Krishnagiri government medical college hospital on Friday

G. Ganesh was hit by a two-wheeler during his morning walk on Wednesday. He was declared brain dead on Thursday. According to the hospital administration, the family was counselled and with the family’s consent, the organs were harvested.

The kidneys were sent to KMCH, Coimbatore; liver to PSG Medical College Hospital, Coimbatore, eyes were sent to Dharmapuri government medical college hospital and heart to MGM hospital, Chennai.

Similarly, another family came forward to donate the eyes of their son, who had died of disease. The patient, Dineshbabu (35), was admitted to the government medical college hospital on November 14 and he died on Thursday.

