Organisers of RSS route march in Coimbatore booked for violating conditions of Madras High Court

April 17, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police have registered two cases against organisers of the route march taken out by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Coimbatore on Sunday, for violating conditions imposed by the Madras High Court.

The police said participants of the route march demonstrated their skills with stick/lathi, whereas the conditions of the court had restrained the participants from carrying stick/lathi. They also caused hindrance to members of the public or traffic, the police said.

The Variety Hall police registered two cases against the organisers of the route march, namely RSS district president Sugumar, joint secretary Kumar, public relations officer Vijayakumar, Coimbatore city secretary Murugan and some others.

The route march was held from Ponnaiyarajapuram to Raja Street. The police said some participants of the route march demonstrated skills with stick/lathi at Raja Street where a public meeting was held.

The two cases were registered under Sections 151 (knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 290 (punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for) and 153 AA (punishment for knowingly carrying arms in any procession or organising, or holding or taking part in any mass drill or mass training with arms) of the Indian Penal Code.