HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Organisers of RSS route march in Coimbatore booked for violating conditions of Madras High Court

April 17, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have registered two cases against organisers of the route march taken out by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Coimbatore on Sunday, for violating conditions imposed by the Madras High Court.

The police said participants of the route march demonstrated their skills with stick/lathi, whereas the conditions of the court had restrained the participants from carrying stick/lathi. They also caused hindrance to members of the public or traffic, the police said.

The Variety Hall police registered two cases against the organisers of the route march, namely RSS district president Sugumar, joint secretary Kumar, public relations officer Vijayakumar, Coimbatore city secretary Murugan and some others.

The route march was held from Ponnaiyarajapuram to Raja Street. The police said some participants of the route march demonstrated skills with stick/lathi at Raja Street where a public meeting was held.

The two cases were registered under Sections 151 (knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 290 (punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for) and 153 AA (punishment for knowingly carrying arms in any procession or organising, or holding or taking part in any mass drill or mass training with arms) of the Indian Penal Code.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.