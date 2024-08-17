Organisations registered under Societies Act struggle to file returns online

Organisations that are registered under the Societies Act and have to file the annual returns online are struggling to do so reportedly because of glitches in the system.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to K. Senthil Kumar, secretary of the Federation of Coimbatore Apartment Associations, an user is unable to view the existing list of members and their addresses. There is no option to change the address of the members if there is a need to do so. The user ID and password can be reset only by visiting the respective office of the registrar and it cannot be done online.

“There is no proper guideline (Standard Operating Procedures) available to understand the process flow in the portal,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The public are asked to visit private people to file annual returns and make payments as a computer administrator is not available at the office of the Registrar of Societies, he alleged.

And, if the portal works, the drop down menu allows the public to file the returns only for the financial year 2022-2023 and not 2023-2024.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said the portal has several problems, especially related to data that has been fed in. For instance, occupation of the members of a society is not uploaded, the date of admission of members is incorrect in several cases, the user cannot edit the data, etc.

“Our immediate requirement is to upload all the data of Form VI / VII etc of 2022-2023 without mistakes and omission - to enable us to upload the current year details,” he said in a petition to the Inspector General of the Registration Department.

If the issues related to the portal are not set right immediately, the public should be permitted to submit the details on hard copy and the department should make arrangements to upload them. There should not be any penalty on the public for this, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.