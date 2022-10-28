Organisations, parties call for peace in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 28, 2022 21:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Federation of All Jamaats, Islamic Organisations and political parties after submitting a petition to the Coimbatore City Police Commissioner on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Federation of All Jamaats, Islamic Organisations and political parties have raised concerns over poor portrayal of the Muslim community in the aftermath of the car explosion in front of a temple in the city on October 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the federation, who petitioned Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan on Friday, said that they have strong suspicion on how the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or central agencies like the Intelligence Bureau (IB) failed in stopping Jameesha Mubin from carrying out the blast.

“Mubin was questioned by the NIA in 2019 following which the agency has been keeping him under its watch. It is suspicious that Mubin committed an attack when he had been under the watch of agencies including the NIA,” said the petition filed by the federation.

It alleged that the BJP, which is running the Central government, has been acting with the prime focus to win seats in Tamil Nadu in the 2024 general election. The federation alleged that the Sangh Parivar leaders have been spreading falsehood aimed at creating communal tension in Coimbatore.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The federation appealed to the police to ensure peace and communal harmony in Coimbatore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app