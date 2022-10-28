Organisations, parties call for peace in Coimbatore

Members of the Federation of All Jamaats, Islamic Organisations and political parties after submitting a petition to the Coimbatore City Police Commissioner on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Federation of All Jamaats, Islamic Organisations and political parties have raised concerns over poor portrayal of the Muslim community in the aftermath of the car explosion in front of a temple in the city on October 23.

Members of the federation, who petitioned Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan on Friday, said that they have strong suspicion on how the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or central agencies like the Intelligence Bureau (IB) failed in stopping Jameesha Mubin from carrying out the blast.

“Mubin was questioned by the NIA in 2019 following which the agency has been keeping him under its watch. It is suspicious that Mubin committed an attack when he had been under the watch of agencies including the NIA,” said the petition filed by the federation.

It alleged that the BJP, which is running the Central government, has been acting with the prime focus to win seats in Tamil Nadu in the 2024 general election. The federation alleged that the Sangh Parivar leaders have been spreading falsehood aimed at creating communal tension in Coimbatore.

The federation appealed to the police to ensure peace and communal harmony in Coimbatore.