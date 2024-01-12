ADVERTISEMENT

Organisations in Erode asked to contribute to Labour Welfare Fund

January 12, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

All the organisations that employ workers were asked to contribute to the Labour Welfare Fund before January 31, 2024.

A release from Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) T. Murugesan said the board was constituted for the implementation of various labour welfare schemes for the workers.

As per Section 2 (d) of the Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Fund Act, 1972, employees working in factories, motor transport undertakings, plantations and five or more employees working in the catering sector and shops or establishments should contribute to the fund. While employee share is ₹20, employer’s share is ₹40 and a total of ₹60 per employee along with Form A for the year 2023 should be submitted before January 31. Any worker employed for 30 days in a year should contribute to the fund, the release said.

Hence, organisations should remit the demand draft or cheque drawn in favour of “The Secretary, Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Board, Chennai”. It should be sent to the Secretary, Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Board, DMS Campus, Teynampet, Chennai - 600 006 on or before January 31, the release added..

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US