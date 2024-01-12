Organisations in Erode asked to contribute to Labour Welfare Fund

January 12, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - ERODE

All the organisations that employ workers were asked to contribute to the Labour Welfare Fund before January 31, 2024.

A release from Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) T. Murugesan said the board was constituted for the implementation of various labour welfare schemes for the workers.

As per Section 2 (d) of the Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Fund Act, 1972, employees working in factories, motor transport undertakings, plantations and five or more employees working in the catering sector and shops or establishments should contribute to the fund. While employee share is ₹20, employer’s share is ₹40 and a total of ₹60 per employee along with Form A for the year 2023 should be submitted before January 31. Any worker employed for 30 days in a year should contribute to the fund, the release said.

Hence, organisations should remit the demand draft or cheque drawn in favour of “The Secretary, Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Board, Chennai”. It should be sent to the Secretary, Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Board, DMS Campus, Teynampet, Chennai - 600 006 on or before January 31, the release added..

