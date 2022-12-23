Organisations in Erode asked to contribute to Labour Welfare Fund

December 23, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - ERODE

All the organisations that employ a person for a period of 30 days in a year were asked to contribute for the Labour Welfare Fund before January 31, 2023, failing which action will be taken.

A release from the Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Board said that the board was constituted for the implementation of various labour welfare schemes for the workers.

As per Section 2 (d) of the Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Fund Act, 1972, employees working in factories, motor transport undertakings, plantations and five or more employees working in the catering and shops or establishments should contribute for the fund.

While employee share is ₹20, employer’s share is ₹40 and a total of ₹60 per employee along with Form A for the year 2022 should be submitted before January 31, 2023.

The release said that if contributions are not made before the mentioned date, recovery action will be taken under the Revenue Recovery Act and as per Provision of Section 28 of the Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Fund Act, 1972.

Hence, organisations should remit the demand draft or cheque drawn in favour of “The Secretary, Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Board, Chennai “. It should be sent to the Secretary, Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Board, DMS Campus, Teynampet, Chennai - 600 006 on or before January 31, 2023, the release added.