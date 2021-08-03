Organisations garland statue of Valvil Ori

Namakkal

03 August 2021 22:03 IST

Representatives of various organisations garlanded the statue of Valvil Ori at Semmedu in Kolli Hills here on Tuesday to commemorate the ancient ruler.

Valvil Ori was an ancient ruler who ruled Kolli Hills and was skilled in archery. The State government every year used to organise Valvil Ori festival at Kolli Hills. Tourists would flock the hill station to see the floral arrangements set up as part of flower show and to attend the cultural events. Various sporting events including archery contest were held as part of the festival here.

The festival is usually held on August 2 and 3. The festival was cancelled this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, the district administration granted permission for organisations to garland the statue of Valvil Ori at Semmedu and no other events were held as part of the festival..

Police personnel were deployed in Kolli Hills to prevent any untoward incidents. About 75 persons were granted permission to garland the statue in specific time slots.